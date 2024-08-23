Off-road rally takes place in Hanggin Banner, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 14:18, August 23, 2024

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

The 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage kicked off in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug 22, 2024.

The events are organized by the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China (CAMF), the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Ordos, and the People's Government of Hanggin Banner.

Zhang Zhongping, mayor of the Hanggin Banner, said at the opening ceremony that Hanggin Banner will work to make this a feature desert off-road rally event and build Hanggin Banner into a competitive destination for desert off-roading and a warm home for off-road drivers.

During the four-day event, 23 teams and over 150 racers will compete along the course.

Racers pose for a picture at the departure ceremony of the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo shows the departure ceremony of the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/Wang Shaokai)

The race spans approximately 600 kilometers, with 60 percent of the route consisting of desert terrain and the remaining 40 percent being riverbed gravel. During the event, a range of activities that blend sports with culture, entertainment and tourism will be held.

Tourists pose for a picture at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

A racer competes during the qualifying race of the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo/Wang Shaokai)

The desert off-road challenge in Hanggin Banner is a perfect blend of modern sports and the allure of nature. It serves as a significant platform for promoting tourism and fostering the integration of culture and sports.

