Charming scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 14:55, August 23, 2024

Photo shows charming scenery of Qilian Mountains with vibrant grass and vigorous horses in northwest China's Gansu province. (People's Daily Online / Huang Fan)

Located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province, the Shandan Army Horse-breeding Farm in August provides a picturesque landscape filled with greenery. Herds of horses, either peacefully nibbling on grass or galloping across the grassland, constitute a beautiful ecological scene.

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

