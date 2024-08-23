Home>>
Charming scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Gansu
(People's Daily Online) 14:55, August 23, 2024
Photo shows charming scenery of Qilian Mountains with vibrant grass and vigorous horses in northwest China's Gansu province. (People's Daily Online / Huang Fan)
Located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province, the Shandan Army Horse-breeding Farm in August provides a picturesque landscape filled with greenery. Herds of horses, either peacefully nibbling on grass or galloping across the grassland, constitute a beautiful ecological scene.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
