Gesar horse racing festival celebrated in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 13:13, August 14, 2024

Riders perform an equestrian show during the opening ceremony of the 15th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 870 horses in 38 teams from provinces and autonomous regions including Guizhou, Xizang, Sichuan, Qinghai, and Gansu will compete in the horse racing festival.

A rider performs an equestrian show during the opening ceremony of the 15th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

