Horse racing kicks off in Sichuan
A rider demonstrates his skills at a horse racing event in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities.
Locals perform to celebrate the horse racing event in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Photos
