Horse racing kicks off in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:06, July 31, 2024

A rider demonstrates his skills at a horse racing event in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities.

Locals perform to celebrate the horse racing event in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Locals perform to celebrate the horse racing event in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

