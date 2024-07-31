Horse racing event kicks off in SW China's Sichuan
Tamdrin (C) sings with other local singers at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. Tamdrin is a Tibetan herder from a village of Litang County. He became a social media sensation in China years ago and is now the tourism ambassador of his home county of Litang. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A rider demonstrates his skills at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A rider (R) demonstrates his skills at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Locals perform Guozhuang dance at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Locals demonstrate their traditional costumes at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Riders participate in a horse racing at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Riders participate in a horse racing at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A rider demonstrates his skills at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A rider demonstrates his skills at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Locals perform Guozhuang dance at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Riders demonstrate their skills at a racecourse in Litang County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2024. A horse racing event kicked off in Litang County on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 herdsmen from across the county to participate in a variety of activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
