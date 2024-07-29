Lanzhou New Area maintains industrial growth

Xinhua) 08:17, July 29, 2024

A worker welds in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has introduced 1,080 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 528 billion yuan (about 72.8 billion U.S. dollars), and the annual increasing rate of industrial added value has maintained over 50 percent. From 2011 to 2023, the regional GDP of Lanzhou New Area has increased from less than 500 million yuan (about 69 million U.S. dollars) to 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers hoist an equipment in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has introduced 1,080 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 528 billion yuan (about 72.8 billion U.S. dollars), and the annual increasing rate of industrial added value has maintained over 50 percent. From 2011 to 2023, the regional GDP of Lanzhou New Area has increased from less than 500 million yuan (about 69 million U.S. dollars) to 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers work on a copper foil production line in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has introduced 1,080 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 528 billion yuan (about 72.8 billion U.S. dollars), and the annual increasing rate of industrial added value has maintained over 50 percent. From 2011 to 2023, the regional GDP of Lanzhou New Area has increased from less than 500 million yuan (about 69 million U.S. dollars) to 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A worker welds in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has introduced 1,080 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 528 billion yuan (about 72.8 billion U.S. dollars), and the annual increasing rate of industrial added value has maintained over 50 percent. From 2011 to 2023, the regional GDP of Lanzhou New Area has increased from less than 500 million yuan (about 69 million U.S. dollars) to 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers hoist an equipment in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has introduced 1,080 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 528 billion yuan (about 72.8 billion U.S. dollars), and the annual increasing rate of industrial added value has maintained over 50 percent. From 2011 to 2023, the regional GDP of Lanzhou New Area has increased from less than 500 million yuan (about 69 million U.S. dollars) to 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers work on a copper foil production line in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has introduced 1,080 high-quality industrial projects with a total investment of 528 billion yuan (about 72.8 billion U.S. dollars), and the annual increasing rate of industrial added value has maintained over 50 percent. From 2011 to 2023, the regional GDP of Lanzhou New Area has increased from less than 500 million yuan (about 69 million U.S. dollars) to 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)