In pics: Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:36, August 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people visiting Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People camp at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 4, 2024. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people visiting Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a speedboat sailing at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people visiting a botanic garden of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit an amusement park of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 4, 2024. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People visit Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 2, 2024. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people visiting a botanic garden of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a speedboat sailing at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people taking boats at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people taking boats at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Students attend an ecological event at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 4, 2024. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People pose for photos at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 4, 2024. The Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province covers a total area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which more than 70% are wetlands. With its beautiful ecological environment, the park has become a good place for citizens and tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)