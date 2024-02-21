Leopard coral grouper breeding thrives in S China's Hainan

The number of parent fish and spawn of leopard coral groupers in south China's Hainan Province currently accounts for over 95 percent and more than 90 percent of the national total, respectively.

At the aquaculture base of Hainan Wannuo Aquatic Technology Co., Ltd. in Yandun village, Hele township, Wanning city of the province, Ye Huiqiang, head of the Wanning mariculture association, told People's Daily Online on Feb. 4 that an avalanche of orders for leopard coral groupers has poured in.

Wanning is a demonstration zone for the breeding of leopard coral groupers in Hainan, accounting for approximately one-third of the output of the fish in the province. In recent years, the city has achieved large-scale breeding of leopard coral groupers.

Like Ye, Wu Shan, head of an aquaculture base in Dong'ao township of Wanning, has been busy with the delivery of orders for leopard coral groupers for customers. Despite the suspension of logistics during the Spring Festival holiday, sales of his base's leopard coral groupers maintained growth.

According to Wu, the base currently catches at least 5,000 leopard coral groupers every day and delivers 10,000 leopard coral groupers a day during peak periods. "Ordinarily, the price of the fish averages about 240 yuan ($33.72) per kilogram at my base. During the Spring Festival holiday, the price increased to 260 yuan per kilogram," Wu said.

The high price of the fish can be attributed to its strict breeding conditions. A 20-square-meter breeding pond that meets various requirements needs an investment of 30,000 to 40,000 yuan, according to Ye. To create an environment conducive to their growth, impurities in seawater must be filtered, and flowing water should be ensured 24 hours a day while the water temperature should not be lower than 21 degrees Celsius.

Ye added that the Wannuo aquaculture base also simulates the underwater light environment and feeds live food crucial for the growth of the fish.

Peng Tao, a full-time worker from a nearby village, has worked at the Wannuo aquaculture base for over one year. To encourage full-time workers to take good care of the leopard coral groupers, the base offers a basic salary of 5,000 yuan per month and a commission based on data including the survival rate of the fish. Their average monthly salary exceeds 10,000 yuan.

During the busy season, Wannuo aquaculture base also hires temporary workers from nearby villages.

At present, Wanning city is home to 192 aquaculture bases of leopard coral groupers, which provide jobs to 4,200 people and drive the development of the collective economy of 42 villages.

Since 2018, factory farming has become the primary model for cultivating high-value grouper species, including leopard coral groupers, in Hainan. The province has become one of the most important grouper breeding bases in China and the world at large.

Reliable data showed that the output of groupers reached 65,400 tonnes in Hainan in 2022, accounting for 31.79 percent of the national total and ranking second nationwide. In the same year, the output value of groupers in the province hit about 5.235 billion yuan, making up 11.22 percent of its total fishery production value and 62.86 percent of its total mariculture output value.

The grouper industry has become a pillar industry that drives the growth of Hainan's fishery sector and boosts fishermen's incomes and employment.

"Only continuous innovation can drive the development of the entire industry," said Chen Fuxiao, deputy dean and a researcher at the Hainan Academy of Ocean and Fisheries Sciences, adding that Hainan's grouper industry has made significant progress in recent years.

Ye said that Hainan Wannuo Aquatic Technology Co., Ltd. currently has around 400 leopard coral grouper breeding ponds, with annual shipment volumes reaching 200,000 fish. The company plans to build a factory to breed fingerlings of leopard coral groupers to better ensure the quality of the fish.

