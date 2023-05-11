Carp jump over obstacles

(People's Daily App) 14:42, May 11, 2023

Carp were seen leaping over obstacles at West Lake in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. There is a Chinese proverb, "The carp has leaped over the dragon's gate." According to Chinese legend, if a carp can jump over such an obstacle, then it will be transformed into a dragon, which symbolizes a person achieving their dream by giving their best effort.

