Fishermen engage in winter fishing in Zhangshu, E China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 14:17, January 05, 2024
|Aerial photo shows fishermen catching fish in a reservoir in Dianxia township, Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhou Liang)
Fishermen are busy engaging in winter fishing in a reservoir in Dianxia township, Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province. Since the winter fishing season has come, fishermen are racing against the clock to carry out fishing activities, catching different types of fish like bighead carp, silver carp, and black carp to supply various markets.
To protect the water sources, Dianxia township has specially chosen fish species like bighead carp that can purify water for artificial restocking each year. By adopting fishing methods of "catching large fish and leaving young ones," the township has achieved bountiful returns in both economic and ecological terms.
