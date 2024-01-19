Home>>
In pics: floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia
(Xinhua) 09:09, January 19, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a fisherman rowing a wooden boat near floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a fisherman working at a floating fish farm in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a fisherman rowing a wooden boat near floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)
