We Are China

In pics: floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:09, January 19, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a fisherman rowing a wooden boat near floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a fisherman working at a floating fish farm in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a fisherman rowing a wooden boat near floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)