Fish harvest in Qiandao Lake, east China

Xinhua) 16:00, October 22, 2022

Fishermen catch fish in cooperation using a huge fishnet on Huangshanjian waters of the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

