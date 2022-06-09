Naked carps swim upstream to spawn in northwest China

Ecns.cn) 11:16, June 09, 2022

Naked carps swim during their spawning season in northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

The species of carp, known in China as huangyu, is endemic to the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake located on the plateau. From late May to mid-August every year, the carp swim upstream to freshwater rivers to spawn, with the migration peaking in late June.

