First deep-sea semi-submersible fish farm facility settled in Hainan

Ecns.cn) 16:20, March 25, 2022

"Fish Farm Pu Sheng 1", a modern semi-submersible marine farm facility for both aquaculture operation and sightseeing, is settled at the Longqi Bay National Modern Smart Fish Farm in Hainan Province, March 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaobin)

With a length of 86 meters and a width of 30 meters, the six-story facility covers the size of six basketball courts. The platform is a modern marine industry base with green smart equipment for both aquaculture and sightseeing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)