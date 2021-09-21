Rare fish fry released into upper reaches of Yangtze
KUNMING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 250,000 fry of rare fish have been released to the Jinsha River, at the upper reaches of Yangtze, a branch of the Three Gorges Group said Monday.
The releasing was the ninth of its kind by the group to boost fish stock since 2015, said Wudongde construction branch of Three Gorges Group.
About 170,000 fries of Schizothorax prenanti, a type of ray-finned fish endemic to the area, and other rare fish were released into the reservoir area of Wudongde hydropower station.
More than one million rare and endemic fish have been released into the area, it added.
The Three Gorges Group has organised breeding and releasing of rare fish to help promote the sustainable development of the Jinsha River aquatic ecology, and make efforts to conserve the Yangtze River, said Gu Gongkai, deputy chief of the branch.
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Once-threatened fish species lives another day with the recovery of its population in SW China’s Yunnan
- Digital technologies boost rural economy in E China’s Deqing county
- Ecological environment in Chongqing section of Yangtze River improved
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Yangtze River Economic Belt
- China's Yangtze River sees improved water quality
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.