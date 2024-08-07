Home>>
Trending in China | Steamed Wuchang fish
(People's Daily App) 16:13, August 07, 2024
Steamed Wuchang fish is a classic Wuhan dish that combines fresh fish with mushrooms, bamboo shoots and chicken soup. The steaming process preserves the fish's natural flavor and nutrients and infuses it with the rich aromas and flavors of the accompanying ingredients. (Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fishing boats set sail as summer ban ends on east China sea
- Annual output value of China's ornamental fish sector exceeds 10 billion yuan
- Blind fish species found in China's underground stream
- New cave-dwelling fish species discovered in south China's Guangxi
- Fish farms turn murky waters clear in Liaoning
- Leopard coral grouper breeding thrives in S China's Hainan
- In pics: floating fish farms in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.