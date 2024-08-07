Trending in China | Steamed Wuchang fish

(People's Daily App) 16:13, August 07, 2024

Steamed Wuchang fish is a classic Wuhan dish that combines fresh fish with mushrooms, bamboo shoots and chicken soup. The steaming process preserves the fish's natural flavor and nutrients and infuses it with the rich aromas and flavors of the accompanying ingredients. (Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)