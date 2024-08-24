Scenery of Guang'an City, SW China

Xinhua) 09:56, August 24, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2024 shows an interchange of Baotou-Maoming expressway and Shanghai-Chengdu expressway in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Guang'an City, located in the eastern part of Sichuan Basin, is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping. With beautiful scenery and rich culture, Guang'an has taken advantages to boost the city's infrastructure construction and industrial development during the building process of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 18, 2024 shows a view of Xixi River in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Guang'an City, located in the eastern part of Sichuan Basin, is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping. With beautiful scenery and rich culture, Guang'an has taken advantages to boost the city's infrastructure construction and industrial development during the building process of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows a view of Sanchagou Village at Shengli Town in Wusheng County of Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Guang'an City, located in the eastern part of Sichuan Basin, is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping. With beautiful scenery and rich culture, Guang'an has taken advantages to boost the city's infrastructure construction and industrial development during the building process of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. (Photo by Xia Junlin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows citizens doing morning exercises on the wall of the north gate of Binjiang Road in Guang'an District of Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Guang'an City, located in the eastern part of Sichuan Basin, is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping. With beautiful scenery and rich culture, Guang'an has taken advantages to boost the city's infrastructure construction and industrial development during the building process of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. (Photo by Zhang Guosheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows a music park in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Guang'an City, located in the eastern part of Sichuan Basin, is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping. With beautiful scenery and rich culture, Guang'an has taken advantages to boost the city's infrastructure construction and industrial development during the building process of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows Hongyan highway at Huaying Mountain in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Guang'an City, located in the eastern part of Sichuan Basin, is the hometown of Deng Xiaoping. With beautiful scenery and rich culture, Guang'an has taken advantages to boost the city's infrastructure construction and industrial development during the building process of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

