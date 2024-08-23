'Mirror of the Sky' reflects mesmerizing sunset after rain

(People's Daily App) 16:52, August 23, 2024

Chaka Salt Lake in Wulan county, Qinghai Province, known as the "Mirror of the Sky," transforms into a stunning canvas bathed in the enchanting glow of evening light after rain. The water and sky blend seamlessly, reflecting and amplifying each other's beauty, while the shifting light reveals a captivating dance of shadows and colors.

(Produced by Xiao Yuanyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)