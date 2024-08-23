Home>>
'Mirror of the Sky' reflects mesmerizing sunset after rain
(People's Daily App) 16:52, August 23, 2024
Chaka Salt Lake in Wulan county, Qinghai Province, known as the "Mirror of the Sky," transforms into a stunning canvas bathed in the enchanting glow of evening light after rain. The water and sky blend seamlessly, reflecting and amplifying each other's beauty, while the shifting light reveals a captivating dance of shadows and colors.
(Produced by Xiao Yuanyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stunning sunrise over sea of clouds in S China's Guilin
- Scenery of Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, N China
- Sunset scenery at Wulanmaodu pasture in Inner Mongolia
- Sunlit snow mountains blend harmoniously with Chengdu's urban architecture
- Scenery at bend along Yellow River, NW China's Qinghai
- Unveiling Sichuan's enchanting mountain wonderland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.