Guangxi accelerates opening up and promotes cross-border trade and int'l cooperation

Xinhua) 09:20, August 29, 2024

A staff member arranges parcels of cross-border e-commerce at a logistics company in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A vehicle passes through Youyiguan Port in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Vehicles carrying imported goods head for Youyiguan Port in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Vehicles carrying imported goods wait for quarantine check at Youyiguan Port in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Customs staff members check imported durians at Youyiguan Port in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A staff member arranges parcels of cross-border e-commerce at a logistics company in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A staff member sells products via livestreaming at a cross-border e-commerce live broadcast base in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. To fully avail of its unique geological position, Guangxi has scaled up the efforts to accelerate opening up and promote cross-border trade and international cooperation in recent years. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)