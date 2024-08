We Are China

Natural landscape of Sanjiangkou in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 11:26, August 12, 2024

Clouds shrouded Sanjiangkou after rain at Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Pukang)

Clouds shrouded Sanjiangkou after rain at Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Pukang)

Clouds shrouded Sanjiangkou after rain at Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Pukang)

Clouds shrouded Sanjiangkou after rain at Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Pukang)

Clouds shrouded Sanjiangkou after rain at Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Pukang)

Clouds shrouded Sanjiangkou after rain at Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Pukang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)