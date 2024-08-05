Tourists enjoy the crystal clear "jelly-water" in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:42, August 05, 2024

As the summer travel season arrives, Mao'er Mountain's Lijiangyuan Grand Canyon, located in Xing'an county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has become an ideal destination for tourists seeking respite from the heat and a close encounter with nature.

Photo shows the crystal-clear water of Mao'er Mountain's Lijiangyuan Grand Canyon, located in Xing'an county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Stepping into the canyon, a refreshing chill greets visitors. The banks are lined with ancient trees, and the air is fresh, like walking into a flowing landscape painting. The water here is crystal clear, emerald green, and transparent like jelly, earning it the affectionate nickname "jelly water" from many visitors.

Tourists have fun in Mao'er Mountain's Lijiangyuan Grand Canyon, located in Xing'an county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

Besides its "jelly water", the area is a paradise for water enthusiasts. With its winding streams, awe-inspiring waterfalls, shallow swimming areas, and thrilling plunge pools, there are countless hidden gems just waiting to be explored.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)