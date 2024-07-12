Pic story: yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group in China's Guangxi
Pan Jinhai (front), an inheritor of the yellow mud drum dance, and Pan Ningyong, an inheritor of yellow mud drum making techniques, carry yellow mud drums on their way to a performance in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Pan Jinhai (L), an inheritor of the yellow mud drum dance, and Pan Ningyong, an inheritor of yellow mud drum making techniques, carry yellow mud drums on their way to a performance in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Villagers perform yellow mud drum dance in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2018. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Pan Zhensong (L), an inheritor of the yellow mud drum dance, and his brother Pan Zhiming, an inheritor of yellow mud drum making techniques, study a yellow mud drum in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2018. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Villagers pose for photos after performing yellow mud drum dance in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2018. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Pan Zhibing, an inheritor of the yellow mud drum dance, checks a yellow mud drum in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2018. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Pan Jinhai (L), an inheritor of the yellow mud drum dance, and Pan Ningyong, an inheritor of yellow mud drum making techniques, perform yellow mud drum dance in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Pan Zhenwu, an inheritor of the yellow mud drum dance, makes a yellow mud drum in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2018. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Villagers make yellow mud drums in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. The yellow mud drum dance of Yao ethnic group was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
