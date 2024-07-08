A glimpse into smart factory where a hybrid engine is completed in just 53 seconds

People's Daily Online) 09:54, July 08, 2024

In the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a 1.5T hybrid engine is completed in just 53 seconds.

An industrial robot assembles an engine in the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The factory boasts over 300 sets of smart equipment, more than 200 robots and over 150 unmanned logistics vehicles, which work together to produce engines on the automated production line.

Photo shows hybrid engines on the production line in the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

A worker operates a robot to assemble engines in the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

"We can produce more than 300,000 sets of hybrid engines annually. This is inseparable from the application of digitalization," said Huang Qingmin, director of the innovation and development center of the company.

The smart factory uses a wide range of equipment, including a camera-based vision system, smart sensors, electronic labeling, and so on, to monitor and analyze data in real time.

Workers check engines before they roll off the production line in the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Photo shows a 1.5T hybrid engine manufactured in the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The 1.5T hybrid engine, a collaborative effort between SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) and Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd., stands out in its class with its thermal efficiency of 43.2 percent. The engine surpasses its competitors by achieving a reduction of more than 35 percent in overall fuel consumption, making it a cost-effective and economically efficient choice. Its exceptional performance places it at the forefront of the industry.

Photo shows the smart factory of Liuzhou Saike Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Liuzhou is making vigorous efforts to build a new ecosystem for a new energy vehicle industry that is driven by innovation, led by major enterprises and pursues the development of industrial clusters.

The city is ramping up efforts to foster the development of new quality productive forces and implementing various strategies to attract investment from companies along the industrial chain, striving to build itself into a global hub for the new energy vehicle industry.

