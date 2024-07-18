Ethnic village links tradition with modernity

July 18, 2024

Staff members take photos for tourists at a homestay at Dazhai Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

NANNING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- In the height of summer, the quiet village of Dazhai in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has transformed into a bustling hub where tourists flock to experience its unique ethnic charm.

July 11 marked this year's Clothes Drying Festival, one of the grandest celebrations for the local Red Yao people, a subgroup of the Yao ethnic group. Every year, on the sixth day of the sixth lunar month, they hang their signature red clothes in the sun to be blessed with good fortune.

To accommodate the growing number of visitors from near and far this year, the typically one-day festival was extended to a three-day holiday, lasting from July 10 to July 12. Festivities also included joyful toast songs, welcoming wines and folk performances.

"The village has such stunning ecology, fresh air and cleanliness. Here, we feel not only connected to nature but also immersed in the traditions of the local ethnic groups," said Nicolas who visited the village with his friend Austina, both from Argentina.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows terraced fields at Dazhai Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Located in the core area of the famous tourist attraction of Longji Rice Terraces, the hamlet has been named among the Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for its breathtaking agricultural view.

"I brought my children here during their summer vacation to experience the customs of ethnic minorities," said Chen Haijuan from east China's Fujian Province.

"This place is my ideal countryside, with beautiful landscapes and modern amenities. Seeing villagers in red attire amidst the green hills is striking, leaving a lasting impression with the contrast of colors," Chen added.

However, embosomed in mountains, Dazhai Village used to be very hard to get to, with only one narrow mud path zigzagging down the hills. Daily necessities and products for farm work could only be delivered by carts, said Yu Qiongtong, Party chief of Dazhai.

Yu Qiongtong (1st L), a homestay operator, talks with newly-recruited staff members at his homestay at Dazhai Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Faced with challenging living conditions and a deteriorating ecological environment, the villagers of Dazhai turned to their mountains, vast land and rich ethnic culture for solutions.

Collaborating with tourism companies from Guilin, they transformed the land into a unique terraced landscape that delights in all seasons, becoming stakeholders in its development.

The influx of tourists further encouraged young people from the village, who had previously sought work elsewhere, to return and start their ventures.

Tourists from across the globe love the coffee and milk tea shops in the village, turning them into lively social hubs, said Pan Dexiong who returned in 2018 and now runs a guesthouse with 10 rooms, a coffee shop and a restaurant.

"I'm improving my English-speakingskills so that I can share our stories and ethnic customs with foreign friends," Pan said.

Tourists are pictured during a traditional festival at Dazhai Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

In 2023, the village welcomed 708,000 domestic and international tourists, generating a total income of 7.25 million yuan (around 1 million U.S. dollars), according to Pan Ligao, deputy Party chief of Dazhai.

Thanks to the development of tourism, more and more villagers have realized the importance of preserving the unique culture of the Yao people. "Many young people of the village have begun to learn our traditional skills. Tourism has given Yao culture a new life," said Yu.

