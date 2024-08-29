Locals make embroidered balls in Xinjing Township, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:58, August 29, 2024

A resident makes an embroidered ball in Xinjing Township of Jingxi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2024. Embroidered balls from Jingxi are well received nationwide due to their exquisite design and craftsmanship, which are uaually stuffed with spices or herbal medicines. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

