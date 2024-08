Road stretches on sea in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:29, August 28, 2024

Aerial view of Sandun Road in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

The 13-kilometer-long road, which crosses the bay, divides the sea between Qinzhou Port and Sanniang Bay, with the western side planned for urban industrial development and the eastern side left for the white dolphins.

