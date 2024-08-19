S China township aims to bulid "water culture" brand, boost ethnic cultural tourism

Xinhua) 08:33, August 19, 2024

People watch an outdoor performance in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. In recent years, Wangdong Township has leveraged its abundant water resources to promote rural vitalization. Supported by the "pairing assistance" from Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, the township has organized water sports competitions, mountain song duets, and activities under the theme of intangible cultural heritage in schools. These initiatives aim to build a "water culture" brand and advance the development of ethnic cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers sing folk songs in a call-and-response style on a stone pathway over a river in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

Villagers perform on a stone pathway over a river in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

Villagers stage an outdoor performance in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

Villagers dance on a stone pathway over a river in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

Villagers take part in a tug-of-war contest in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

Villagers take part in a tug-of-war contest in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

People watch an outdoor performance in Wangdong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024.

