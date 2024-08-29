We Are China

Northeast China attractions turn cool resources into summer tourism gold

Xinhua) 09:46, August 29, 2024

A drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a homestay deep in the Ulan Maodu grassland in Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Following a booming ice-and-snow season last winter, northeast China's attractions, previously renowned for their spectacular winter scenes, are now experiencing a surge in summer tourism.

China's northeast region, which boasts abundant ice and snow resources, also has a high forest coverage rate and comfortable temperatures in summer. By establishing a dual tourist image -- ice and snow in winter and cool getaways in summer -- the local authorities have carved out a development path that balances ecological protection with economic growth.

Tourists watch white whales at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A man flies kites at a kite festival in Kangping County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Wild ducks swim in the Chagan Lake National Nature Reserve in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows people walking in a park in Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists take selfies at the Chagan Lake National Nature Reserve in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Tourists view sea life at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting Yinggeshi Botanical Garden in Dalian City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Tourists visit the Yunding market in Erdaobaihe Township of Antu County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists have fun among flowers of the Chagan Lake National Nature Reserve in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting Haitang Mountain in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People participate in a trail running at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors take photos in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists pose for photos with a reindeer at the reindeer herding site in Genhe City of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists have a tour on a gyrocopter at the Ulan Maodu grassland in Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Audience watch a performance in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A tourist poses for a photo at Shangganling stream forest park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A deer rests at Shangganling stream forest park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit Shangganling stream forest park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows fireworks during a gala of the 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 27, 2024 shows a resort hotel in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a view of Shangganling stream forest park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows people boating at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People have fun at Songyuan park in Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists ride snowmobiles in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists take a sightseeing boat on the Heilongjiang River in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows the scenery of Arxan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

