Chinese tourists favor less-touristy European destinations for immersive travel

Xinhua) 10:58, August 26, 2024

BRUSSELS, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- As Europe continues to attract Chinese tourists, this summer they prefered less-touristy destinations and opted for slow and immersive travel.

Croatia, located along the Adriatic Sea, has seen a significant increase in Chinese tourists. Kristina Mamic, director of corporate communications at the Croatian National Tourist Board, said that 96,700 Chinese tourists had visited Croatia by Aug. 21, surging 93 percent year-on-year.

Dubrovnik, the prominent tourist destination in southern Croatia, the capital city of Zagreb and the second-largest city of Split have been particularly popular. Mamic noted that although the tourist number has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, the trend is encouraging.

Albania is also gaining popularity among Chinese travelers. According to Albania's Ministry of Tourism, 13,000 Chinese visited the country between January and July this year, representing a 118.6 percent increase.

Chen Shuo, a tour guide from Sky Tour Shpk in Tirana, attributed this rise to the country's rich cultural history and affordable travel options.

Apart from changing their preferred destinations, Chinese tourists now favor slow and immersive travel over the previously fast-paced and intense style of tourism.

In Dutch village of Giethoorn, known as the "Venice of the North" for its serene waterways and picturesque landscape, Chinese tourists are increasingly favoring longer stays and cultural immersion.

Gabriella Esselbrugge, a Dutch tourism promoter for Giethoorn, said most Chinese tourists opted for independent travel now, staying longer and more eager to immerse themselves in the local culture.

Similarly, Belgium's Dinant, a scenic tiny town along the Meuse River and the birthplace of the saxophone, is also attracting Chinese tourists.

To cater to this growing market, European countries are adjusting their services.

Dinant has introduced Chinese-language signage and increased its presence on popular Chinese travel platforms.

Yang Junwei, owner of Restaurant China Town in Dinant, has said he noticed that the number of Chinese tourists visiting the town has significantly increased in recent years.

The Czech Republic has seen a 125.7 percent rise in Chinese tourists this year, partly due to the resumption of direct flights between Beijing and Prague.

Frantisek Reismuller, director of CzechTourism, the Czech tourism authority, has noted that tourism in the country has returned to pre-COVID levels. The CzechTourism has also invited Chinese influencers to showcase local culture and attractions to a wider audience, Reismuller added.

In Finland, the Helsinki Airport has enhanced its services for Chinese travelers, offering Chinese-language signage and accepting payment methods like Alipay.

Nelli Koskimaki, a media representative of Finavia, a state-owned company managing and operating 20 airports around the country, confirmed ongoing negotiations with Chinese airlines on Friday to expand flight connections, catering to increased demand.

Lithuania, previously off the radar for most Chinese travelers, is emerging as a new destination. The capital city of Vilnius is known for its well-preserved medieval old town, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourist companies are considering adding Chinese-language services.

Athens International Airport has also added Chinese-language signs and introduced two robots that provide services in Chinese to adapt to growing influx of Chinese tourists.

