China's tropical paradise Sanya emerges as hot spot for international tourists

Sanya, a tropical coastal city in south China's Hainan province, is a renowned tourist destination. Recently, the city has seen a continuous rise in inbound tourism thanks to its unique natural environment and rich cultural resources.

"I love exploring Sanya's night markets. There are different kinds of amazing food like ching bo leung, which is a cool and refreshing sweet soup served as dessert, shrimp cakes, stir-fried ice cream, as well as fruits," said Italian tourist Tarantella.

Foreign tourists visit Yalong Bay, Sanya, south China's Hainan province, July 18. (Photo from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province)

A French travel blogger said, "Fruit is very cheap here. I bought five boxes of fruits for 20 yuan ($2.79). In France, this would cost at least 100 yuan."

In mid-July, over 1,000 tourists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Thailand visited Sanya, marking the largest inbound tour group that Hainan has received in recent years.

According to the Sanya Tourism Board, the city welcomed 319,800 overnight inbound tourist visits in the first six months of 2024, a 264.98 percent increase year on year. Overnight visitor numbers from Vietnam, Mongolia, Thailand, and Singapore have surpassed the same period in 2019. Such a significant increase in international visitors has boosted the city's global profile.

Sanya's tropical coastal resources, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) wellness offerings, and ethnic cultural attractions have long been popular in the Russian tourism market.

Ramala, a Russian tourist, came to Sanya with her two daughters and sought treatment at Sanya Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, known for its expertise in TCM. Their local pains and other symptoms were relieved after the treatment.

Foreign tourists visit the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, July 19, 2024. (Photo from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province)

In 2002, Sanya Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine pioneered a "TCM wellness tourism" program, establishing the market-oriented platform of Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The facility launched TCM cultural experience routes, attracting over 100,000 inbound tourists.

Leveraging its coastal and rainforest resources, Sanya has developed "tourism + sports" products that combine leisure, sightseeing, and golf. The city is also focusing on marine-themed educational programs, including island exploration and marine technology exploration, to better meet the summer vacation needs of family tourists.

To strengthen international cooperation, Sanya has invited Southeast Asian travel agents to experience its scenic spots, high-end hotels, local cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage, building bridges for international cooperation and exchanges.

To promote inbound tourism, Sanya continues to expand its international "circle of friends," enriching its tourism offerings and improving services for international tourists.

Besides, Sanya has implemented multiple measures to improve the tourism consumption environment and provide more convenience for international tourists.

Foreign tourists visit the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan province. (Photo from the Sanya Media and Film Group)

This year, China's visa-free policy was upgraded to boost inbound tourism. From February 9, visitors from 59 countries are allowed to enter Hainan visa-free for purposes including business, a tourist visit, visiting a relative, medical treatment, an exhibition or sports, and can stay in Hainan for up to 30 days. Starting from July 30, people from countries with diplomatic relations with China can visit Hainan visa-free for 144 hours via tour groups registered in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

Sanya Phoenix International Airport now offers more convenient customs procedures for inbound tourists. High-end hotels in Sanya provide menus in multiple languages, including Russian and English, while scenic spots have updated their multilingual signage systems. The government service center's 12345 hotline operates 24/7, offering services in English, Korean, Russian, and Japanese, enhancing tourism services for international guests.

In addition, Hainan province has launched the "Hainan Trust Pay" app to provide quality and efficient consumption experiences for foreign tourists.

Since July 2023, Sanya has launched a total of 16 international routes. Its international flight network now covers 14 cities and regions, including Seoul, Jakarta, Hanoi, Almaty, Astana, Busan, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Ulaanbaatar, Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, and London. In the first six months of 2024, international and regional flights recorded a total of 1,777 takeoffs and landings, with a passenger throughput of 248,000.

