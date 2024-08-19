China reports 129.9-percent growth of foreign visitors in first seven months

August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of foreign visitors to China soared 129.9 percent year on year to 17.25 million in the first seven months of this year, said an official of the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Monday.

