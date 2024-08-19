Home>>
China reports 129.9-percent growth of foreign visitors in first seven months
(Xinhua) 11:06, August 19, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of foreign visitors to China soared 129.9 percent year on year to 17.25 million in the first seven months of this year, said an official of the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China targets scalping of scenic spot tickets
- China’s expanding visa-free ‘circle of friends’ draws more global travelers
- Hainan's round-the-island highway thrives amid summer travel boom
- China's inbound tourism heats up in summer travel surge
- Promotion event of Chinese tea culture, Yunnan Province culture, tourism held in Myanmar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.