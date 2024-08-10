Promotion event of Chinese tea culture, Yunnan Province culture, tourism held in Myanmar

August 10, 2024

Staff members make tea during a promotion event of Chinese tea culture and China's Yunnan Province culture and tourism at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/ Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event of Chinese tea culture and China's Yunnan Province culture and tourism was held in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.

The event was hosted by the China Cultural Center in Yangon and Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. More than 100 people from China's and Myanmar's education, culture and tourism sectors attended the event.

Cao Jing, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, said during the event that tea not only embodies the values of harmony and equality in Chinese traditional culture, but also reflects the peaceful coexistence of Chinese civilization and other civilizations around the world. Last year, China began to organize promotion events of tea culture globally. The strong support the events have received is an example of the harmonious coexistence and mutual achievement of different civilizations.

Dancers perform during a promotion event of Chinese tea culture and China's Yunnan Province culture and tourism at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/ Myo Kyaw Soe)

Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine said the event is not only to promote cultural exchanges and tourism cooperation between Myanmar and China, but to promote traditional Chinese tea culture worldwide as well.

Wang Jianghong, deputy head of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said that in recent years, Yunnan Province has vigorously carried out exchanges and cooperation with Myanmar, and has achieved remarkable results in promoting connectivity and deepening cultural exchanges with Myanmar. Yunnan hopes to use tea as a medium to strengthen tea culture exchanges with Myanmar and encourage more people to understand Chinese culture.

The event included Chinese and Myanmar art performances, a tea and Yunnan-themed photo exhibition, Yunnan ethnic costumes exhibition, and a tea product display.

