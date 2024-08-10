China expands cultural, tourism offerings with 37,000 summer events: ministry

Tourists visit a lotus pond in Carp Brook scenic area in Puyuan Village, Puyuan Township, Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- This summer, China hosted around 37,000 cultural and tourism events spanning over 4,000 categories nationwide, catering to popular interests such as night tours, summer getaways and family-friendly excursions, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

Ma Li, an official with the ministry, told a press conference that these activities are part of China's efforts to promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism sector in a bid to meet people's growing expectations for a better quality of life.

Ma said that this summer, museums and tourist attractions were encouraged to extend their operating hours to facilitate the development of the nighttime economy.

He added that the ministry has partnered with banks and relevant enterprises to introduce a series of initiatives that make cultural and tourism experiences more accessible and convenient for the public.

Noting that the ministry has rolled out multiple measures to boost cultural and tourism consumption, Ma said that local governments were encouraged to implement measures such as ticket discounts for scenic spots, consumption vouchers and other incentives.

Efforts will also be made to boost the performance market and develop cultural projects featuring regional and ethnic characteristics, added Ma.

The ministry will push for equipment upgrades in the cultural and tourism sector to enhance the consumer experience, he said, adding that more convenient payment options and more varieties of high-quality tourism products will be provided for inbound travelers.

Earlier this month, China's State Council issued a guideline on advancing high-quality development of service consumption, which calls for growth in cultural entertainment, tourism, sports, education and training, and other areas.

