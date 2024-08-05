Chinese tourists divided over reservation options at scenic spots: survey
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- As China's tourist destinations experience a surge in visitors this summer, many popular spots have opted to scrap reservation requirements to reduce hassles and offer a more smooth travel experience for tourists.
A recent survey of 1,000 respondents highlighted that 62.1 percent of Chinese travelers suggested a combination of online booking and on-site ticket sales at tourist attractions to accommodate the diverse needs of visitors.
The survey, conducted by China Youth Daily, shows that over 60 percent of respondents believe online reservation systems saves them the trouble of queuing on-site, while 33.6 percent believe that an inability to purchase tickets on-site could disrupt travel plans.
Nearly 90 percent of travelers research and check reservation requirements before embarking on their journeys, according to the survey. However, 29.7 percent of people agree that reservation systems are not user-friendly for the elderly and children who may not be adept at using smartphones.
