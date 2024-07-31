China revs up hospitality, boosts services to ride "China Travel" boom

08:16, July 31, 2024 By Chen Shengwei, Jiang Wenxi, Yao Yulin ( Xinhua

NANJING/GUANGZHOU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- As the summer sun blazes, China's landmarks are bustling with tourists from near and far, marking the annual peak season for travel that stretches across July and August.

In Beijing, the Palace Museum alone, sees 80,000 daily tickets swiftly claimed within seconds of their availability. Beyond the Chinese capital, the summer tourism wave also laps at the coastlines of cities like Guangzhou and Shanghai.

China's booming tourism has created the buzzword "China Travel" on overseas social media, as many travelers shared their experience in China, which in turn inspired more people to visit China.

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

UNLOCKING "CHINA TRAVEL" EXPERIENCE

A report from Ctrip, a Chinese online travel service provider, heralds a steady ascent in China's tourism market. Nearly 7 million air tickets are expected to be booked for both inbound and outbound journeys this summer, reflecting a staggering 93 percent year-on-year increase, the report says.

The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou logged over 44,000 arrivals and departures on a single day in July, said local customs.

In the first half of this year, China welcomed 14.64 million international visitors, a 153 percent leap from the previous year. Remarkably, 8.54 million entered through visa-free entry, a 190 percent surge, according to the National Immigration Administration.

This influx is partly due to China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy, which has opened doors for many first-time visitors.

A cruise ferry between China and the Republic of Korea sails to the Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua)

Suzhou, a tourism gem in east China's Jiangsu Province, greeted a group of 30 Polish tourists in June, with the majority of them experiencing China for the first time. "This is my first time in Suzhou, I learned about the city's long history, and I really like the garden architecture and traditional Chinese culture and art," said a young Polish tourist.

Tour operators are tapping into the trend of smaller and bespoke tours, offering immersive cultural experiences to help foreign guests connect with local life, said Zhang Huaming, general manager of China Suzhou Cultural International Travel. He also highlighted offerings such as Suzhou Pingtan musical performances and night boat rides along the ancient canal.

While popular cities dominate the travel map, emerging destinations are also stepping into the spotlight. Overseas travelers have been documenting their journeys across Yunnan and Guangxi on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, showcasing attractions like terraced rice fields and hiking trails.

Zhangjiajie in central China's Hunan Province stands out for its 569 percent year-on-year increase in inbound tourists, welcoming 911,500 visitors in the first half of the year.

The city's scenic spots are abuzz with foreign tourists, whether they're cruising on boats or trekking on trails. A recent viral video featured a Spanish man proposing to his beloved on a glass bridge in Zhangjiajie, exclaiming, "This is one of the most beautiful places we have ever been. My future wife loves this bridge and this valley, this is a perfect place."

Chinese tourists pose for photos in front of the Patuxay monument in Vientiane, Laos, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

EXPLORING NEW HORIZONS ABROAD

As foreign tourists flock to unlock the allure of China, Chinese tourists are also eager to discover the world during their summer holidays. Data from the flight travel app Umetrip indicates that the number of inbound and outbound passenger flights in the first half of July soared by 58 percent year-on-year.

Guangzhilyu, a Guangzhou-based travel agency, has witnessed a significant rebound in the outbound tourism market, with a 302 percent increase in the number of outbound group tours and a 291 percent revenue surge in the first half of the year.

Niche and novel destinations are gaining traction, with tours to the South Pole, Africa's "vanilla islands," and a 12-day cross-border railway tour in Lake Baikal and Mongolia being highly sought after, said Huang Jingru, vice president of Guangzhilyu.

The Cross-Border Travel Consumption Trend Report 2023-2024, co-released by the World Tourism Alliance, MasterCard, Ctrip and Alipay, underscores that a raft of measures and the resumption of international flights have propelled the rebound of China's outbound tourism market.

The report also suggests that China's tourism economy is accelerating its recovery from 2023 to 2024, with outbound tourism poised to unlock even greater potential, invigorating the global tourism industry.

Foreign passengers line up at the immigration inspection section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

FACILITATING FOREIGN VISITORS

The expansion of China's visa-free policy is a significant catalyst for the growth in inbound tourism.

"With the continuous expansion of countries and ports eligible for China's visa-free policy, inbound tourism continues to flourish, with an average daily influx of about 20,000 travelers in Guangzhou," said Luo Kaiting, a staff member from Guangzhou Customs.

"In the first half of this year, over 11,000 foreign visitors arrived through the policy via the Nanjing airport, a nearly 50-fold increase year-on-year," said Tang Fanlong from Jiangsu's general station of immigration inspection.

"The visa-free policy saves me a lot of time traveling to China, and makes me feel China is open and welcoming to the world," said Keawbuli Amnat, a Thai tourist who visited Nanjing in July.

Tourists from the Republic of Korea pose for photos at a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in central China's Hunan Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Police officers proficient in English and other languages have also been deployed to assist foreign travelers at border checkpoints, smoothing the customs process, according to Jiangsu's immigration inspection authorities.

China has taken measures in recent months to make it easier for foreigners to use e-payment services in China, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.

This summer, most cultural and tourist attractions in China have implemented reservation-free entry policies, easing access for both Chinese and foreign visitors. For attractions requiring reservations, Ctrip has launched an online booking function for over 600 domestic scenic spots, offering multiple languages and payment methods to assist international travelers in purchasing tickets effortlessly.

