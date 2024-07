We Are China

Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township sees summer tourism surge

Xinhua) 09:47, July 20, 2024

Tourists have fun at a forest park near Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2024. Since the summer vacation began, Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township has witnessed a tourism peak. With an average altitude close to 1,900 meters, the township boasts a good environmental condition and mild temperature.

In recent years, the local authorities has took advantages of the ecological environment and mountain resources to promote its summer tourism. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a view of Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a sightseeing train in Haiping subdistrict in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists have fun at a forest park near Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows recreational vehicles parking at Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a camping site at a forest park near Haiping Yi ethnic cultural township in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a camping site at a scenic area in Haiping subdistrict in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows tourists visiting a scenic area in Haiping subdistrict in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

