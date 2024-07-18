China launches summer tourism campaign to stimulate consumption

HOHHOT, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A promotional campaign focusing on culture and tourism consumption during the summer holiday kicked off on Wednesday in Erdos, a popular tourist destination in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

During the campaign, about 37,000 activities will be held across the country to promote culture and tourism consumption, spotlighting new consumption scenarios and preferential policies, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which organized the event.

The organizer said the campaign will feature an array of tourism activities, including night tours and study travels, and will see stimulus measures such as consumption coupons and low-price tickets in place to unleash consumption potential.

The summer holiday that spans July and August each year is a peak season for domestic tourism, especially among families with children. A report released by online travel services provider Ctrip shows a stable rise of China's domestic tourism market this summer, with internet searches for hotels and flight tickets up more than 20 percent year on year.

Statistics from the China Tourism Academy revealed that China saw approximately 1.84 billion domestic trips during the summer holiday last year, generating tourism revenues of 1.21 trillion yuan (about 170 billion U.S. dollars).

