Tourist destinations across China see surge in visitors during peak summer tourist season

Xinhua) 08:08, July 15, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows tourists visiting a national wetland park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows tourists riding on bamboo rafts in a river of Yangshuo County, Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a wetland scenic spot of Weishan Lake in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2024. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingshashan and the Crescent Lake, an oasis scenic spot in the Gobi Desert in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2024. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2024. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Hao Yaxin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the mountain view on a viewing platform in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows people cooling off at a water park in Daoxian County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows tourists visiting a garden in Dinghuo Town, Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

People watch the horse fighting competition in Xiaosang Miao Village of Antai Town, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2024. Many tourist destinations across China have recently seen a surge in visitors as the country enters its peak summer tourist season. (Photo by Long Linzhi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)