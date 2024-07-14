Nigerian scholars urge expansion of cultural, tourism exchanges with China

Xinhua) 14:14, July 14, 2024

ABUJA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The people-to-people exchanges between China and Nigeria can be enhanced through stronger cultural and tourism cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), some Nigerian experts have said.

Speaking at a seminar held on Friday to promote cultural and tourism exchanges on BRI cooperation, participants highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation in the academia, culture and tourism fields.

Biodun Ajiboye, head of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation in Nigeria, said during a keynote speech that the BRI has provided a robust framework for such exchanges, allowing countries to share their rich cultural heritage with the world while embracing the diverse cultures of their partners.

"Nigeria, with its rich tapestry of ethnicities, languages, and traditions, stands ready to engage in meaningful cultural exchanges with China. From our vibrant festivals and traditional arts to our music, dance, and cuisine, we have much to offer. Notwithstanding, we are eager to learn from China's ancient traditions, artistic expressions, and innovative cultural practices," Ajiboye said.

At the seminar co-hosted by the China Alumni Association of Nigeria and the University of Abuja, Li Xuda, the cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy, highlighted China's focus on enhancing people-to-people connections, adding that the BRI had significantly deepened bilateral exchanges between China and Nigeria in the past six years since Nigeria joined the BRI in 2018.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)