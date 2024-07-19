Tourism revitalizes ancient village near Great Wall

July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Amid the vibrant summer vacation season, He Yuling is lately occupied managing her bed-and-breakfast (B&B) nestled at the foothills of the Great Wall for guests from all over the world.

"We have received over 5,500 guests in the past month, generating a total revenue of 600,000 yuan (about 84,169.18 U.S. dollars)," said He, 55.

Spanning approximately 3,500 square meters, He's B&B is situated in Shixia Village, near the iconic Badaling Great Wall Scenic Spot in Beijing's suburban Yanqing District.

Dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Shixia was once hindered by its remote location and poor transportation. However, thanks to the popularity of the nearby Great Wall, the village has seen a cultural tourism boom in recent years.

He was born in Qianlyuzhuang Village, which is also located near the scenic spot. When she visited Shixia in 2014, she was immediately captivated by its tourism resources related to the Great Wall.

"The presence of the Great Wall in almost every corner of Shixia is a major draw for both locals and tourists," she explained.

Capitalizing on this attraction, she leased 12 dilapidated courtyards from local villagers and transformed them into a B&B named "Shiguang Great Wall."

The houses blend traditional Chinese architecture with modern comforts. Guests can savor views of the Great Wall from the courtyards, gaze at the starlit sky through glass roofs and revel in the melodic echoes of wind chimes in the mountains, He said.

The tranquil and inviting ambiance has catapulted the B&B to widespread acclaim, resulting in a total revenue of 6 million yuan in 2023. He recently expanded the amenities to include a bookstore and a café, catering to the diverse needs of tourists.

During the farming off-season, some villagers worked part-time at He's B&B to supplement their incomes. The increasing number of tourists has spurred more residents to convert their own courtyards into B&Bs.

With a population of just over 100, Shixia now boasts 21 B&Bs, collectively generating more than 8 million yuan in income in 2023, with the per capita income for villagers reaching 36,221 yuan.

Among those benefiting from the tourism boom is Liu Yuqing, who juggles a hectic schedule as a guide, narrating the village's history to tourists, while running a B&B. She has seen her annual income rise by over 40,000 yuan as a result.

The Great Wall stands as China's preeminent cultural legacy, consisting of walls scattered across 15 provincial-level regions, with Yanqing alone boasting considerable Great Wall resources stretching 179.2 km.

Last year, Yanqing topped all Beijing districts in holiday tourist traffic, with the Great Wall serving as a magnet for visitors from home and abroad.

According to Ye Dahua, head of the Yanqing district government, more cultural resources tied to the Great Wall will be developed, infusing new vitality into local tourism.

