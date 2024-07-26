Chinese tourist arrivals to Mongolia jump in H1 2024

Xinhua) 13:14, July 26, 2024

ULAN BATOR, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The number of Chinese tourists to Mongolia jumped to over 100,700 in the first half of 2024 from 48,845 over the same period last year, the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) said on Thursday.

The Chinese tourists accounted for 30.7 percent of the total international tourist arrivals to Mongolia, the report said, adding that the landlocked Asian country attracted a total of 328,168 foreign visitors in the first six months of this year, up 32.7 percent from the 247,387 international guests in the first half of last year.

China has become one of the biggest sources of foreign tourists to Mongolia in January-June this year, leaving behind Russia and South Korea, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)