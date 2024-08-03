Tourism service resumes in Dandong, China's Liaoning
Tourists visit the Broken Bridge over the Yalu River in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 2, 2024. Tourism service has resumed as the water level in the Yalu River recedes and the riverside roads are reopened to traffic. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Tourists are pictured by the Yalu River in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 2, 2024. Tourism service has resumed as the water level in the Yalu River recedes and the riverside roads are reopened to traffic. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Tourists pose for photos along the Yalu River in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 2, 2024. Tourism service has resumed as the water level in the Yalu River recedes and the riverside roads are reopened to traffic. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
