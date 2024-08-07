Feature: Slovenian horse farm hopes to attract more Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 13:54, August 07, 2024

LIPICA, Slovenia, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Spanning more than 300 hectares, the Lipica Stud Farm in western Slovenia draws thousands of tourists annually, to enjoy the sight of snow-white Lipizzan horses galloping across its green meadows.

Tourists typically visit from neighboring countries, but the farm's head of sales and marketing Aaron Uazeua told Xinhua in an interview that Lipica is now eager to attract visitors from China.

The farm is also open to the idea of business ventures with Chinese partners, he added.

"Sometimes we see people from China riding in Lipica, but not as often as (people) from countries closer to us," Uazeua said.

Visitors to the farm can watch the horses running and grazing in the vast meadows, surrounded by rolling hills. They can also enter the stables, with their gold-plated ornaments that speak to a royal past.

Tourists can also watch the horses' official training sessions, and attend the elaborate shows at the Lipica Riding School.

The farm has long played an important role in the region, and in European horseback riding. It was established in the 16th century, and has been home to the Lipizzan horses for over 400 years.

"In the 16th century the horses were being imported mostly from Spain. It was a long journey for horses to make, and the royal court then decided that they needed a place closer to home, with a climate that resembles that of Spain," Uazeua explained.

"One of the main characteristics -- and maybe the one that is the most famous -- is that Lipizzan horses are born completely dark," he said. "At the age of 5 to 8 ... they become white."

The Lipizzan horse is an artificial mix of the horses from the Karst region, where the Lipica farm is located, and Spanish horses. 1,000 of the elegant animals now live in the country.

