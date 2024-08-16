China targets scalping of scenic spot tickets
BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- In response to public complaints, China will increase efforts to crack down on scenic spot ticket scalping, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.
Culture and tourism departments across the country have been advised to collaborate with public security, market supervision and cyberspace affairs authorities to clean up the market environment, the ministry said in an online reply to internet comments.
Regarding complaints about online reservation requirements for scenic attractions, the ministry's resource development department said it had requested flexibility in handling the issue, such as retaining certain spots for on-site ticket sales and ensuring the entry of seniors.
The ministry advised scenic venues with sufficient capacity to simply cancel reservations.
The public is also invited to share their opinions on optimizing the reservation procedure.
