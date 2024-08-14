Hainan's round-the-island highway thrives amid summer travel boom

Xinhua) 15:49, August 14, 2024

HAIKOU, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an tourists Zhou Zhiju and her family, sit leisurely for a coconut drink at Mulan Bay along the round-the-island tourist highway in Wenchang, a city in south China's island province of Hainan, after enjoying some seaside fun.

"Hainan's round-the-island highway is new for us, so we took the children here to experience it during the summer holiday," Zhou said. Despite having visited Hainan before, this was her first time traveling the highway.

Zhou's family of eight rented two cars and planned a half-month road trip around the island, starting at Mulan Bay in Wenchang.

"We will drive along the scenic route, stopping at every spot that captures our fancy," she remarked, adding embarking on a self-driven journey allows them to explore at their own pace and totally immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of local flavors and cultural experiences.

Since its opening on Dec. 18, 2023, the round-the-island highway has risen into a sought-after attraction. Stretching nearly 1,000 km, the highway passes through 12 popular tourist destinations, including Haikou, Wenchang and Qionghai.

Many tourists, including Tu Tingqi from Chongqing Municipality, returned to Hainan during the summer holiday to experience the road trip along the round-the-island highway.

"The scenery along the highway is beautiful and it's well worth the trip!" Tu said, adding that the entire journey was very relaxing.

Each part of the coastline offered a distinct view and a unique experience, Tu added.

Even the highway's rest stations have become popular scenic spots, thanks to the customized services they offer.

"Unlike traditional rest stations merely providing food and accommodation services, our rest station is more like a tourist complex," said Feng Ling, deputy general manager of a rest station in Guangcun Township, Danzhou City. Here, holiday-goers can experience the authentic fishing culture by participating in beach activities, camping and short tours to nearby villages, according to Feng.

During the summer vacation, the number of tourists visiting the station has gradually increased. The station has planned a series of special vacation options such as astronomy study, fishing and cycling activities.

The rising popularity of the highway has also boosted the development of surrounding areas.

Pan Caiju, 61, a resident of Dongta Village in Puqian Township of Wenchang, set up a small stand near Mulan Bay, selling drinks and snacks like coconut water, ice cream and grilled sausages.

Pan said that her stand has been open for six years, but due to poor transportation, there were only very few tourists. With the opening of the highway, she saw an influx of tourists, prompting the family to open two more stands to meet the demand.

"With the summer rush, many tourists come here at night to watch the stars, and we often open until midnight," Pan said.

The burgeoning tourism sector around the highway has also spurred new plans. More investment will be injected to improve the local infrastructure and tourist experience, as part of the effort to promote rural tourism and revitalization, noted an official with the provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television, and sports.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)