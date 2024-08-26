Interview: Chinese tourists crucial for Myanmar's tourism industry, says Myanmar's minister

Xinhua) 09:06, August 26, 2024

BAGAN, Myanmar, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine said that as China has a large population and strong economy, Chinese tourists have a big impact on tourism, not just in Myanmar but worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Friday, Thet Thet Khine said, "China has a large population and a strong economy. It also has significant spending power."

She also mentioned that Thailand and China were the top contributors to tourist arrivals in Myanmar in 2023, and China is an important market for Myanmar's tourism industry.

"China is a very big tourism market for Myanmar. That's why Myanmar offers visa-on-arrival and e-visa options for Chinese visitors. The arrival of Chinese visitors is crucial for us," she said.

She added that many Myanmar citizens also visit China, and there are mutual benefits of tourism between the two countries. "Tourism allows people from both countries to get in touch, build trust, and understand each other better, which will lead to stronger friendships. This will also increase trade and investment through tourism, benefiting both sides," she said.

In an effort to attract more Chinese tourists, the ministry organized a familiarization trip in May for 43 Chinese participants, including tour operators, social influencers, and media personnel, to visit popular tourist destinations in Myanmar.

Addressing the language barrier, Thet Thet Khine also said that Chinese language courses of HSK 1 and 2 have been offered to the ministry staff. "We also plan to offer more Chinese language courses for those working in the tourism industry, including hotel staff," she added.

Additionally, the union minister stressed the need for joint efforts to revive Myanmar's tourism industry after the pandemic, highlighting the importance of working with other ministries and the private sector. "We must work hard to strengthen our tourism industry. Tourism will boost cultural exchange, mutual understanding, respect, cooperation, and trade," she explained.

Thet Thet Khine also said that there are broader economic benefits and cooperation fostered by tourism, saying, "Through economic collaboration, we can achieve shared prosperity, reduce the development gap, and enjoy development and prosperity together."

"Building a community with a shared future is crucial," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)