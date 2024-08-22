Myanmar highly values relations with China: SAC chairman

Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (L) receives the credentials presented by the new Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia, in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Aug. 21, 2024. Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday that Myanmar highly values its relations with China and is committed to developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, strengthening the traditional paukphaw (fraternal) friendship and benefiting both peoples. (State Administration Council of Myanmar/Handout via Xinhua)

YANGON, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday that Myanmar highly values its relations with China and is committed to developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, strengthening the traditional paukphaw (fraternal) friendship and benefiting both peoples.

Min Aung Hlaing, while receiving in Nay Pyi Taw the credentials presented by the new Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia, noted that Myanmar and China are the first initiators of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and have consistently carried out friendly cooperation in accordance with the principles.

Myanmar will make every effort to safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel and projects in Myanmar, effectively safeguard the security and stability of the Myanmar-China border, and will never allow any behavior that undermines China's security and interests, Min Aung Hlaing added.

For her part, Ma said China will steadfastly promote its friendly policy toward Myanmar, and welcome Myanmar to strengthen engagement with China and jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future. It is hoped that Myanmar will effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel and projects in Myanmar and create a safe environment for exchanges and cooperation, Ma added.

