Chinese FM: China supports early political reconciliation in Myanmar, to deepen bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 08:07, August 15, 2024

NAY PYI TAW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday that China supports Myanmar's efforts towards an early political reconciliation within the constitutional framework, and is willing to work with Myanmar to deepen bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the Myanmar capital.

Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar and China jointly initiated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and have consistently followed the principles to carry out friendly cooperation.

He said Myanmar attaches great importance to its relations with China, is committed to developing Myanmar-China friendship, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to remain a friendly neighbor that China can always trust.

Min Aung Hlaing expressed hope that the two countries jointly hold celebrations in 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The Myanmar SAC chairman also thanked China for its constructive role in promoting the peace talks in northern Myanmar, expressing hope that China will continue supporting Myanmar in safeguarding domestic stability and achieving political reconciliation.

He added that Myanmar stands ready to continue to work with China in combatting cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud and will never allow any act that harms China's security and interests.

Wang was on a visit to Myanmar Wednesday before traveling to Thailand to co-chair the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting and attend the Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

During the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Wang said China's friendly policy towards Myanmar features sticking to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, and respecting Myanmar's political tradition as well as development path in line with its own national conditions.

The Chinese foreign minister pointed out that China firmly supports Myanmar in maintaining its independence, sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity.

China is steadfast in supporting Myanmar's commitment to domestic peace and stability, achieving economic development, and advancing a new five-point roadmap within the constitutional framework, in order to achieve political reconciliation, restore the democratic transition process as soon as possible, and find a path to long-term peace and stability, Wang said.

As a friendly neighbor, China opposes chaos or conflict in Myanmar, opposes external forces interfering in Myanmar's internal affairs, and opposes any remarks that attempt to sow discord in China-Myanmar relations or smear and vilify China, the foreign minister noted.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Myanmar in various fields, including accelerating the implementation of major projects under the Belt and Road cooperation and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, effectively operating the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project, and helping Myanmar improve the livelihoods of its people, pushing for more tangible results in building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, Wang noted.

Also on Wednesday, Wang met with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, and with former Chairman of the Myanmar State Peace and Development Council Than Shwe.

