Feature: Chinese brands offer new solar products for customers in Myanmar

YANGON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- In Yangon, the largest commercial city in Myanmar, Chinese brands have showcased their new solar products at a trade expo held at the Yangon Convention Center, promising innovation, affordability and promotions for their customers.

At the trade fair held from Friday to Sunday, colorful booths displaying Chinese solar products attracted many attendees, including engineers, business owners and onlookers.

Ma Yin Yin, an official from Myanmar United New Energy Technology (MUNET) Co., Ltd., said, "The products we are exhibiting here are from a Chinese brand and include solar panels, batteries, light bulbs, solar fans and agricultural equipment like motor pumps."

"Farmers attending the event are interested in our motor pumps, generators, solar panels and batteries," she said.

"Our new product is a 665W solar panel, which I believe is the first of its kind introduced in Myanmar. We want to get a market for this product," Ma Yin Yin said.

"Currently, we have branches in Yangon and Mandalay, and we plan to open more branches in other townships. We are offering discounts of 10 perceny to 15 percent here. Our challenge in marketing our products is balancing quality and price with our competitors," she added.

Aung Win, managing director of a solar technology Company, said, "We are exhibiting solar panels, inverters, and materials for home and office use. We market our products through social media platforms and have installations in Bago and Mandalay."

"The solar industry here has evolved from street lamp posts to home, factory and bank use. We are participating in this event to deliver good products, provide solutions to those in need and boost market for our products," he said.

"We are also offering discounts and promotions for attendees. Our factory is in China, and our products are also sold in Europe and African countries," he added.

Ko Kyaw Zaw Hlaing, sales manager of Felicity Solar Myanmar, said, "Felicity is a Chinese brand, and we are authorized distributors in Myanmar. We are mainly exhibiting inverters and batteries."

"Our new products are felicity lithium batteries, and they are used for two purposes: during power cuts and with solar panels. Our aim in exhibiting here is to raise public awareness about renewable energy, explain its benefits in detail and provide services," he said.

"We don't face many challenges in gaining market share because Felicity is a well-known brand," he added.

Not only Chinese solar brands, but also Chinese milling machine companies participated in the three-day trade expo in Yangon, showcasing their products at display booths.

