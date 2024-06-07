Educational materials donated to commemorate 74th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai (1st R) attends a donation event at the No. 14 Basic Education High School in Hlaingtharya Township in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2024. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the China Foundation for Rural Development jointly donated educational materials and food to a high school here on Thursday to commemorate the 74th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the China Foundation for Rural Development jointly donated educational materials and food to a high school here on Thursday to commemorate the 74th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations.

The educational materials donated to the No. 14 Basic Education High School in Hlaingtharya Township included backpacks, exercise books, drawing books and pencils.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said that the donation to the school is aimed at reviewing the original intention of establishing diplomatic relations, inheriting the fraternal friendship and supporting the development of the school.

China is willing to work with Myanmar to create more opportunities and platforms for the young people of the two countries to deepen understanding and friendship, he added.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein thanked China for its support for Myanmar's education in his speech, saying that Myanmar and China have a deep brotherly relationship.

